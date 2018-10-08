GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'No fire': Ailing Del Potro Suffers Shock Beijing Final Loss

Juan Martin del Potro said that he was battling illness after he suffered a shock defeat in the China Open final on Sunday, losing 6-4, 6-4 to unseeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia.

AFP

Updated:October 8, 2018, 12:19 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'No fire': Ailing Del Potro Suffers Shock Beijing Final Loss
Image: Reuters
Loading...
Beijing: Juan Martin del Potro said that he was battling illness after he suffered a shock defeat in the China Open final on Sunday, losing 6-4, 6-4 to unseeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia.

In the women's final, world number two Caroline Wozniacki defeated Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-3 for her 30th WTA singles title.

Argentine top seed Del Potro was far from his best and has been fighting flu or a cold for several days in the Chinese capital.

The world number four said that he did his utmost in difficult circumstances.

"I did everything that I can to be better for the final, it wasn't enough time to feel 100 percent," the 30-year-old said.

"As you can see, my game today wasn't as good as it was in the last matches in the tournament. I had some problem the last three days and it affected a little bit my game."

Del Potro, who reached last month's US Open final and is enjoying one of the best seasons of his injury-interrupted career, is now in a race to be better for this week's Shanghai Masters.

"I wasn't able to play with that fire that I have in all my matches," Del Potro added, saying however that 34th-ranked Basilashvili "played unbelievable".

It is only the second title of 26-year-old Basilashvili's career, having won his maiden ATP title in Hamburg in July.

"Playing against Juan, he was sick today for sure, I could see that," said the all-action Georgian.

"But he put me in really tough situations. I needed to really work it, to work hard, win the points."

Related Stories

| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...