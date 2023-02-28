No Formula 1 On Disney+ Hotstar In India; Watching Races To Get Costlier on F1 TV

Formula One fans would be buzzing with the 2023 F1 season set to get underway this weekend at the Bahrain GP, however, for F1 fans living in India, watching the mean machines race against each other is all set to get a lot more expensive.

Previously, F1 races were broadcasted on Star Sports TV channels as well as on the Disney+Hotstar OTT platform.

For the upcoming season, the motorsports action won’t be telecasted on the aforementioned platforms, instead, F1 has introduced its own broadcasting OTT platform called the F1 TV to catch the Formula One action live.

The F1 TV has two different plans available, first is the F1 TV Access and the second is F1 TV Pro.

The F1 TV access plan will help viewers catch live timing data, and delayed race replays, while the latter is the premium plan, allowing motorsport die-hard fans to watch the races live on demand.

Now, here’s the catch, the F1 TV Access plan is priced at $19.99 which equates to roughly Rs 1,653 for one year, whereas the F1 TV Pro subscription will cost $29.99 for one year, which equates to Rs 2,480 approximately.

There are also monthly plans which will cost $2.99 (Rs 246) and $3.99 (Rs 329) approximately.

It must be noted that the final price of the F1 TV subscriptions will vary as per your bank’s conversion rate.

For comparison, the Disney+Hotstar basic plan which allowed fans to watch F1 races in 2022 is priced at Rs 899 for 12 months, meaning that motorsports lovers will have to pay three times more to watch F1 2023 season with the F1 TV Pro subscription.

Additionally, the Disney+Hotstar also allows fans to catch movies, other live sports and more content, but the F1 TV will be all about motorsports.

However, the F1 TV Pro subscription will give motorheads live action of all the race weekends, including practice, qualifying sessions, Sprint races and the main Grand Prix races throughout the year.

Additionally, the fans will also get access to live onboard cameras, as well as team radio, which will add to the whole immersive experience. Fans can also watch race replays, highlights, and live streaming of F2, F3, and the Porche SuperCup along with exclusive F1 shows.

The 2023 F1 season kick-starts with the Bahrain GP which will take place from March 3-5.

