No Love Lost as Mickie James Teams Up with Nick Aldis to Take on Matt Cardona, Chelsea Green

To say Mickie James has been on one hell of a run recently will be a gross understatement. The Hardcore County singer has been one of the most talked-about women wrestlers ever since she joined the IMPACT wrestling roster in 2021 – for her third stint – in a career that has spanned well over two decades. Since walking away from WWE in early 2021, James, 42, made a big splash in the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) as an executive producer for the first all-female event, NWA EmPowerrr and then went on make her in-ring return. She claimed the Impact Knockout championship after an engaging feud with Dionna Purrazo and even had a special WWE crossover, appearing at the Royal Rumble 2022.

James is now embroiled in a feud with the ever-entertaining Chelsea Green and the NWA Worlds Heavyweight champion Matt Cardona and what makes this storyline even more interesting is the involvement of James’ husband Nick Aldis - the former NWA World Champion. This will be the first time in six years James and Aldis will be teaming up in the ring and speaking to News18.com, James talks about why she has not worked with Aldis often, on Cardona and Green tearing it up and also reminisces about her trip to India ahead of her match at Multiverse of Matches event.

On teaming up with Nick Aldis…

Nick and I have been very adamant about keeping our careers separate. We have never needed each other to be a star; because Nick is so charismatic and he has always been hardworking. He came here from the UK to make a career in wrestling and I think neither one of us wanted our success to be based on each other’s success. I know there’s a lot that goes into being a power couple and stuff, and when we get the chance to do it, we get excited. Also, this is the first time we will be teaming up for a long time – we have been together backstage, on promos often - but when it comes to our wrestling careers and getting the job done, we are very passionate but equally focused.

Also, we have a child, a home, and a business outside of wrestling. So, for us to keep a healthy dynamic it was good for us to come together now and then only. However, we also support and lift each other up in our respective careers and that is the epitome of being a true power couple. You know, they let each other shine and not necessarily have each other in their back pockets, so it is cool. I am excited about this (teaming up with Aldis).

On Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green…

I think they have been on one hell of a run – I clearly had a lot of love and respect for Chelsea. I really felt I was looking out for her, and wanted to help her in so many ways. As for Matt, I have known him for a very long time ever since my first time in WWE and I have seen his career since he started out. He always had a way of breaking the norm when you think about all the things he has done in his career. And now walking away from WWE and being on the other side, he almost had a resurgence of his own and he has redefined and reestablished himself, if not, be bigger than he ever was; in my opinion. He has been able to challenge himself at very different levels, something he was not able to do before. Prior to the Crockett Cup, prior to being in a feud with my husband for the NWA Worlds heavyweight championship, prior to Chelsea showing her true colours and being a complete sellout, I had nothing but love for them. But now, my respect has certainly dropped after Matt put his hands on me. I was pretty devastated when Chelsea got me, but now I am pissed.

However, kudos to her because it takes someone special to kind of get one up on me in the mind game department, so I have to show little respect there, and she got me.

On Performing In India…

The last time I performed in India was when we did Ring ka King (2012) – that was my first time and my last time in the country. Obviously, I would love to come over and perform again. I am a huge one in diving into the culture and seeing the city for what it really is and not just from a tourist perspective. I will be honest, it was a big culture shock for me when we landed in Mumbai and went to Pune for the shows, but the shows, the people, and the fans were amazing. They were on fire and I remember them being so loud and the arena being so full, and they were so excited. I was like, ‘we should do this more often’. I say this because we wrestle in the United States all the time and fans here are a little spoiled. No offence, but they not only watch wrestling on TV every week but in their cities as well, they know the shows will be on at least twice a year. We do not tour out of the country regularly, and especially with the pandemic, we have missed out on that. So fans outside of the States do not get these live shows - not even once a year. So when we tour, we see their passion, they are so vocal. It kind of revives your love; their reactions are way different, and the respect level is so different – I personally cannot wait to come back to India and perform.

