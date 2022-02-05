No More Tennis! Daniil Medvedev Shares Pictures of Karting Session with F1 Stars

Russian Tennis star Daniil Medvedev seems to have found his humorous side again following his five-set defeat against Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open 2022 final. The world no. 2 went down to the Spaniard 2-6, 6-7, (5-7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 at Melbourne Park, on Sunday. Following his loss in the first Grand Slam of the year, he took his frustrations out on the crowd at Rod Laver Arena for being visibly supportive of Nadal. The Russian implied the same in his press conference following his defeat that he was disappointed with the crowd at Melbourne Park and even hinted at missing the next two Grand Slams this year.

However, following his announcements Medvedev, was in high spirits on Friday as he took some time off the Tennis courts. He hopped behind the wheel of a Pro-Kart for a fun drive along with Formula 1 drivers Alex Albon and Daniil Kvyat. The 25-year-old shared a series of photos and video clips on Twitter that shows him posing with the F1 stars, also receiving tips from them and blazing through the track on the kart.

“No more tennis! My training for Formula 1 has officially started!" the Russian wrote cheekily.

Tennis fans on the microblogging site reacted as Medvedev is also close to compatriot Kvyat, who last raced in 2020. Meanwhile, the Russian star also made a funny comment, when a Twitter user shared a mock image of Medvedev in a racing suit. He responded with another tongue-in-cheek reply that the racing team had announced his signing ‘too early’, before asking who he was going to replace among Max Verstappen and Checo Perez in the starting grid.

“They broke the news early!

They broke the news early! @redbullracing….‍♂️‍♂️ Who goes @Max33Verstappen or @SChecoPerez?? (in all seriousness. Respect for all these guys. Was tough today) https://t.co/z9kBdRoflb— Daniil Medvedev (@DaniilMedwed) February 4, 2022

Meanwhile, the world no. 2 is scheduled to play at the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco next. He was earlier on the entry list for the 2022 Rotterdam Open, but withdrew from the event due to fatigue on Thursday.

