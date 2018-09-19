No Mountain Too High for Improving Liverpool, Says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp believes his players have proved there is "no mountain they cannot climb" after stepping up a level to clinch a dramatic victory over Paris St Germain at Anfield.Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino struck a stoppage time winner as the Merseyside club beat PSG 3-2 in a thrilling Champions League Group C clash on Tuesday.Having inflicted the first defeat of the season on the French champions, Klopp believes Liverpool have reaffirmed the credentials that took them to the final of the elite European competition last term."The cool development of this club is that when you hear Liverpool are playing PSG you don't think we have no chance any more," the German manager told reporters."One, two or three years ago maybe people thought it's a mountain we cannot climb. That is good that it is not like that now and that is because of last year."It's still so unbelievably difficult. What the boys make of the match plan is extraordinary. One of them a yard less tonight and it's game over."Liverpool will look to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season when they host Southampton on Saturday.