English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Mountain Too High for Improving Liverpool, Says Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp believes his players have proved there is "no mountain they cannot climb" after stepping up a level to clinch a dramatic victory over Paris St Germain at Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp. (Image credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp believes his players have proved there is "no mountain they cannot climb" after stepping up a level to clinch a dramatic victory over Paris St Germain at Anfield.
Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino struck a stoppage time winner as the Merseyside club beat PSG 3-2 in a thrilling Champions League Group C clash on Tuesday.
Having inflicted the first defeat of the season on the French champions, Klopp believes Liverpool have reaffirmed the credentials that took them to the final of the elite European competition last term.
"The cool development of this club is that when you hear Liverpool are playing PSG you don't think we have no chance any more," the German manager told reporters.
"One, two or three years ago maybe people thought it's a mountain we cannot climb. That is good that it is not like that now and that is because of last year.
"It's still so unbelievably difficult. What the boys make of the match plan is extraordinary. One of them a yard less tonight and it's game over."
Liverpool will look to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season when they host Southampton on Saturday.
Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino struck a stoppage time winner as the Merseyside club beat PSG 3-2 in a thrilling Champions League Group C clash on Tuesday.
Having inflicted the first defeat of the season on the French champions, Klopp believes Liverpool have reaffirmed the credentials that took them to the final of the elite European competition last term.
"The cool development of this club is that when you hear Liverpool are playing PSG you don't think we have no chance any more," the German manager told reporters.
"One, two or three years ago maybe people thought it's a mountain we cannot climb. That is good that it is not like that now and that is because of last year.
"It's still so unbelievably difficult. What the boys make of the match plan is extraordinary. One of them a yard less tonight and it's game over."
Liverpool will look to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season when they host Southampton on Saturday.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | Pakistan's Usman Khan Praises Bowlers; Hong Kong Captain Rath Calls for Improvement
-
Sunday 16 September , 2018
WATCH | Afghanistan Beating Other Teams Not a Surprise: Rashid
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
-
Sunday 16 September , 2018
WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
WATCH | Pakistan's Usman Khan Praises Bowlers; Hong Kong Captain Rath Calls for Improvement
Sunday 16 September , 2018 WATCH | Afghanistan Beating Other Teams Not a Surprise: Rashid
Saturday 15 September , 2018 WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
Sunday 16 September , 2018 WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Here is What Shilpa Shinde Thinks About Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu's Affair
- This Young Fan's Reaction to Dhoni's Duck Against Hong Kong is Everything
- Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav Star as India Women Beat Sri Lanka in First T20I
- Sunny Leone and Her Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Delhi: Tell Them Apart
- Anurag Kashyap on Manmarziyaan Controversy: Don’t Make it Political Because It’s Not
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...