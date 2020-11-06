No Participation Fee for Khelo India Games 2021: Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh

Haryana Minister of State for Sports Sandeep Singh on Thursday said no participation fee will be charged by the government from any player for the Khelo India 2021 games to be held in Panchkula.

In the games, the player can participate only on the basis of his/her merit.

He said if any person or company demands any kind of fee from the players in the name of Khelo India 2021, a complaint can be made to the Sports Department.

The minister said some complaints regarding Khelo India 2021 Games have reached him through social media in which some people are demanding fees in the name of providing sportspersons and athletes a chance to participate in the event.

He said the Khelo Haryana Mobile App will be launched by the Sports Department to establish connectivity between the players and the department.