'No Petitions Submitted': WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Rejects Reports of Plea in Delhi HC Against Wrestlers

After reports that Brij Bhushan moved the Delhi High Court to seek an FIR against top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief has rejected such claims and tweeted that he has not submitted any petitions against the wrestlers.

“No petitions have been submitted by me or any authorized person associated with me against the Delhi government or against the protesting wrestlers," the BJP MP tweeted adding that he has not authorized any advocate, law agency or representative to present the petition in any court of law.

It was earlier reported that there was a plea in Delhi HC against sexual harassment allegations on WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and that the lawyer, who reportedly submitted the plea said it has been filed by Vicky, who is Bhushan’s cook at his official residence.

मेरे या मुझसे सम्बद्ध किसी अधिकृत व्यक्ति द्वारा दिल्ली सरकार, धरना देने वाले पहलवानों और न्यूज़ चैनलों के विरुद्ध कोई याचिका प्रस्तुत नहीं की गई हैमैंने किसी अधिवक्ता, लॉ एजेंसी या प्रतिनिधि को किसी न्यायालय में याचिका प्रस्तुत करने की अनुमति या अधिकार प्रदान नहीं किया है@ANI— BrijBhushan Sharan Singh (@sharan_mp) January 23, 2023

“In view of the sensitivity and seriousness of the subject at the present time, everyone is requested not to increase the chaos by promoting any rumor or misleading facts," the WFI chief tweeted.

The tweet comes amid widespread allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan by celebrated Olympic wrestlers of the country.

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur said on Sunday that The Centre has ‘heard’ wrestlers’ allegations of sexual harassment and corruption levelled against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and other coaches adding that an oversight committee will begin an impartial probe so that everything gets clear.

On Friday, Thakur announced the formation of an oversight committee to probe the charges levelled by some of the country’s top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya, against Sharan and his body.

WFI has denied all the charges in its response to the government’s notice and asserted that “there is no scope for arbitrariness and mismanagement " in the federation.

Read all the Latest Sports News here