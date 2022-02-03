Beijing 2022: No Telecast of Opening, Closing Ceremony on DD Sports, After Indian Diplomat Opts to Skip Event

India on Thursday announced that its chargé d’affaires in the Beijing embassy will not attend the opening or closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in the Chinese capital over China honouring a military commander involved in the Galwan Valley clashes as its torchbearer for the mega sporting event.

“I wish to inform that our Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of India in Beijing will not be attending the opening or the closing ceremony of the Beijing ’22 Winter Olympics," the ministry said on Thursday.

Following the announcement by the MEA, Shashi Shekhar Vempati, the chief of Prasar Bharati revealed that DD Sports will not telecast the opening and closing ceremony of the Winter Games.

Consequent to the announcement by @meaindia, @ddsportschannel will not telecast live the Opening and Closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics being held in Beijing. https://t.co/sSP1EX9pSQ— Shashi Shekhar Vempati शशि शेखर (@shashidigital) February 3, 2022

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi described the Chinese action of honouring the commander as ‘regrettable’.

“We have seen the reports on this issue. It is indeed regrettable that the Chinese side has chosen to politicise an event like the Olympics," the foreign ministry said.

Earlier, according to Global Times, Qi Fabio, a Chinese army officer who was injured in the Galwan Valley clashes with India was a torchbearer in the Winter Olympics on Wednesday. It was reported that Qi Fabao suffered a serious head injury during the Galwan Valley border skirmish on June 15, 2020 where twenty Indian soldiers were killed.

China earlier said that it had lost four soldiers in the clash but recently, an Australian daily reported that PLA lost 42 soldiers, which is more than nine times more than it had acknowledged.

