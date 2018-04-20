English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Williams Sisters, No Problem as USA Target Fed Cup Final Return
The United States aim to prove again that they can thrive without Serena and Venus Williams when they tackle France for a place in a second consecutive Fed Cup final this weekend
(Getty Images)
Paris: The United States aim to prove again that they can thrive without Serena and Venus Williams when they tackle France for a place in a second consecutive Fed Cup final this weekend.
In 2017, the US won the tournament for the 18th time with a nerve-racking 3-2 victory over Belarus which was only decided in the last doubles rubber when CoCo Vandeweghe and Shelby Rogers claimed the winning point.
The Williams sisters did not feature in that final in Minsk but they returned to national colours in February this year in a first round victory over the Netherlands which set-up this weekend's clash in France.
"I’m very confident that we can make it to another final," Vandeweghe told fedcup.com ahead of the tie on indoor clay at Aix-en-Provence.
"We have a lot of depth in our squad. From the singles players to the doubles, I think we have come together really well."
The American team boast world number nine and US Open champion Sloane Stephens, 13th-ranked Madison Keys, Vandeweghe, who is at 16 in the rankings, and doubles specialist Bethanie Mattek-Sands.
France, two-time Fed Cup champions, will be led by world number 20 Kristina Mladenovic but other team members Pauline Parmentier and Amandine Hesse are a modest 122 and 204 respectively.
Vandeweghe is on a 13-match win streak in the Fed Cup and has not been defeated in three years in the tournament.
"The Fed Cup has been extremely important for me both as a player and a person," said the 26-year-old New Yorker. "It's my number one priority to play for my country."
The US have won 11 of 13 Fed Cup meetings against France. However, the French have won two of the nations’ most recent three meetings.
In the other semi-final, Germany host 10-time champions Czech Republic on clay in Stuttgart.
Germany have only beaten the Czechs once in eight meetings and that was back in 1987 in Vancouver.
Germany feature world number 11 Julia Georges and 12th-ranked Angelique Kerber, a former two-time Grand Slam champion.
However, the Czechs boast similar firepower with world number six Karolina Pliskova and 10th-ranked Petra Kvitova, a double Wimbledon champion, leading the challenge in the singles.
The Czech squad are bidding to reach the final for the sixth time in the last eight years.
Also Watch
In 2017, the US won the tournament for the 18th time with a nerve-racking 3-2 victory over Belarus which was only decided in the last doubles rubber when CoCo Vandeweghe and Shelby Rogers claimed the winning point.
The Williams sisters did not feature in that final in Minsk but they returned to national colours in February this year in a first round victory over the Netherlands which set-up this weekend's clash in France.
"I’m very confident that we can make it to another final," Vandeweghe told fedcup.com ahead of the tie on indoor clay at Aix-en-Provence.
"We have a lot of depth in our squad. From the singles players to the doubles, I think we have come together really well."
The American team boast world number nine and US Open champion Sloane Stephens, 13th-ranked Madison Keys, Vandeweghe, who is at 16 in the rankings, and doubles specialist Bethanie Mattek-Sands.
France, two-time Fed Cup champions, will be led by world number 20 Kristina Mladenovic but other team members Pauline Parmentier and Amandine Hesse are a modest 122 and 204 respectively.
Vandeweghe is on a 13-match win streak in the Fed Cup and has not been defeated in three years in the tournament.
"The Fed Cup has been extremely important for me both as a player and a person," said the 26-year-old New Yorker. "It's my number one priority to play for my country."
The US have won 11 of 13 Fed Cup meetings against France. However, the French have won two of the nations’ most recent three meetings.
In the other semi-final, Germany host 10-time champions Czech Republic on clay in Stuttgart.
Germany have only beaten the Czechs once in eight meetings and that was back in 1987 in Vancouver.
Germany feature world number 11 Julia Georges and 12th-ranked Angelique Kerber, a former two-time Grand Slam champion.
However, the Czechs boast similar firepower with world number six Karolina Pliskova and 10th-ranked Petra Kvitova, a double Wimbledon champion, leading the challenge in the singles.
The Czech squad are bidding to reach the final for the sixth time in the last eight years.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Thursday 19 April , 2018
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Thursday 19 April , 2018 Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- It's Official! Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Are Having Another Baby
- Kohli Thanks Tendulkar For Writing His Profile in Time's 100 Most Influential People List
- Huawei P20, P20 Pro: Here is All You Need to Know About The World's First Triple Camera Smartphones
- Nanu Ki Jaanu Movie Review: Abhay Deol-Patralekha Starrer Is A Major Eye-Roll Fest
- After Meesha Shafi, More Women Accuse Ali Zafar of Sexual Harassment