'No Wrong Emotions' as Los Angeles Lakers Honour Kobe Bryant in Return to NBA Action

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean AIr
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
News18 » Sports
2-min read

'No Wrong Emotions' as Los Angeles Lakers Honour Kobe Bryant in Return to NBA Action

Los Angeles Lakers honour Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna as they made an emotional return to NBA action.

AFP

Updated:February 1, 2020, 11:50 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'No Wrong Emotions' as Los Angeles Lakers Honour Kobe Bryant in Return to NBA Action
Los Angeles Lakers gave tribute to the deceased Kobe Bryant and Gianna. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Los Angeles: The Los Angeles Lakers faced a daunting emotional task on Friday as they returned to NBA action while honoring the memory of franchise icon Kobe Bryant.

The Lakers were hosting the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center arena in their first game since Bryant -- who won five NBA titles in a 20-year Lakers career -- died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna and two of her Mamba Academy basketball teammates were also among the nine people killed.

"It feels like the game is secondary," Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts admitted Friday morning as his team warmed up at Staples Center. "Tonight's about Kobe Bryant."

Hours before game time, two empty courtside seats were a somber tribute to Bryant and Gianna.

Bryant jerseys -- both No. 8 and No. 24 -- were draped on every seat in the building.

Staples Center officials asked fans without tickets to watch the planned pre-game tribute "at home with family friends and loved ones."

Even so, big crowds milled around the LA Live entertainment area adjacent to Staples, breaking into chants of Bryant's name.

The Trail Blazers said Carmelo Anthony didn't travel with the team for personal reasons.

Anthony and Bryant became close when they played together on gold medal-winning US Olympic teams in 2008 and 2012 Anthony saying earlier this week that their friendship "was deeper than basketball."

Anthony played in Portland's game on Sunday, hours after Bryant's death, but teammate Damian Lillard told USA Today he "was not ready" to appear at Staples Center.

"It's something he was not ready to face and deal with," Lillard said. "We all respect his decision."

Lakers coach Frank Vogel has had the task all week of helping his players find a way to balance a return to business with their grief.

"The biggest thing is that there's no wrong emotions," Vogel said Friday morning at the Lakers' shootaround at their practice facility in suburban El Segundo.

"The more we can focus on the task at hand, which has been our mindset all year, the better off we'll be."

Bryant's death at the age of 41 rocked the NBA and its fans worldwide.

Friday is a chance for the Lakers, their extended family of former players and their hometown fans to come together and celebrate his achievements.

"We're all in this together, we're all feeling it, and it's a tough time for all of us," Vogel said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram