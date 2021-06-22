CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Noida Shooting Range to be Named After 'Shooter Dadi', Who Died of Covid-19 in April

Shooter Dadi Chandro Tomar (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Chandro Tomar, who started professional shooting at 60 and went on to win many national competitions, is set to be honoured after her death due to Covid-19 in April.

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to name the shooting range in Noida after the international shooter Chandro Tomar, popularly known as ‘Shooter Dadi’. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath gave instructions in this regard on Tuesday. Chandro Tomar died at the age of 89 in April due to Covid. Shooter Dadi had started professional shooting at the age of 60 and went on to win many national competitions. She is considered the oldest shooter in the world. Her sister-in-law, Prakashi Tomar, is also a shooter.

In 2019, a film based on her life, ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ was released.

Chandro Tomar lived with her family in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

first published:June 22, 2021, 13:52 IST