Non-bailable Warrant Issued Against Wrestler Sushil Kumar in Chhatrasal Stadium Murder Case

A Delhi court on Saturday issued a non-bailable warrants against two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar and nine others in connection with the murder of 23-year-old former junior national wrestling champion, Sagar Rana.

According to The Indian Express Delhi Police have also decided to announce a reward for his arrest.

The police had moved an application before the court to issue the NBW against Kumar and they approved of their application. “We also sent a letter to the Delhi government, informing that their official, Sushil Kumar, and his associate, Ajay Kumar, who is a physical education teacher, have been named by the victims. Departmental action should be taken against him,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express.

Reports also emerged earlier this week that the Delhi Police received information that Sushil has been hiding in a renowned Yoga Guru’s Ashram in Haridwar.

On Monday, the Delhi Police had issued a Look-out-Circular (LoC) for the two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who is in absconding ever since the brawl that broke out on May 4, at the Chhatrasal Stadium led to the death of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana. Rana, the the former national champion wrestler Sagar Rana was beaten to death and a few were injured after clashes between two groups of wrestler broke out late last Tuesday night at the Chatrasal Stadium parking area.

More to Follow…

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here