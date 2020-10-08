NOR vs SER Dream11 Team Prediction European Qualifiers 2020, Norway vs Serbia Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The upcoming scheduled fixture will be the second time that Norway and Serbia will see each other on the football ground. The first time the two teams met was back in 2006 for a friendly match that ended in a draw.

The second outing between the two teams will take place on Friday, October 9 at 12:15 AM.

The host team have played 10 matches till now out of which they have been on the winning side of four. As of now, they have 17 points in their kitty. The team was on the winning side of its previous fixture in which it faced Northern Ireland. The outing was a part of the Nations League and ended with a 5-1 score.

Serbia, on the other hand, has only played 8 matches and has been victorious in 4. The team till now have 14 points. In their latest outing, in the Nations League, they faced Turkey and the match was a draw after both the teams did not manage to score a single goal.

European Qualifiers 2020, Norway vs Serbia will be played at the Ullevaal Stadion in Norway.

NOR vs SER European Qualifiers 2020 Dream11 Team for Norway vs Serbia

European Qualifiers 2020 NOR vs SER Dream 11 Prediction, Norway vs Serbia Captain: Rune Jarstein

European Qualifiers 2020 NOR vs SER Dream 11 Prediction, Norway vs Serbia Vice-Captain: Haitam Aleesam

European Qualifiers 2020 NOR vs SER Dream 11 Prediction, Norway vs Serbia Goalkeeper: Rune Jarstein

European Qualifiers 2020 NOR vs SER Dream 11 Prediction, Norway vs Serbia Defenders: Aleksandar Kolarov, Haitam Aleesami, Omar Elabdellaoui

European Qualifiers 2020 NOR vs SER Dream 11 Prediction, Norway vs Serbia Midfielders: Marko Dmitrovic, Milos Veljkovic, Filip Mladenovic, Nikola Milenkovic

European Qualifiers 2020 NOR vs SER Dream 11 Prediction, Norway vs Serbia Strikers: Luka Jovic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Joshua King

European Qualifiers 2020 NOR vs SER, Norway probable lineup vs Serbia: Rune Jarstein, Kristoffer Ajer, Haitam Aleesami, Omar Elabdellaoui, Jonas Svensson, Sander Berge, Markus Henriksen, Martin Odegaard, Erling Haaland, Joshua King, Alexander Sorloth

European Qualifiers 2020 NOR vs SER, Serbia probable lineup vs Norway: Marko Dmitrovic, Milos Veljkovic, Filip Mladenovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Aleksandar Kolarov, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic, Adem Ljajic, Luka Jovic, Dusan Vlahovic, Aleksandar Mitrovic