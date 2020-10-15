NorthEast United FC Assistant Coach Khalid Jamil Hospitalised in Goa for Coronavirus Treatment

Indian Super League side NorthEast United's assistant coach Khalid Jamil tested positive for coronavirus and is currently undergoing treatment for the same in a hospital in Goa, the club announced on Thursday. Jamil arrived in Goa along with along with a few players to begin the club's pre-season just like all the other ISL clubs.

However, now NEUFC have announced that Jamil tested positive after arriving in Goa despite having cleared all his tests before making the travel. NEUFC, in their official statement, say they expect Jamil to be "discharged from the hospital soon."

"After testing positive for Covid-19, Assistant Coach Khalid Jamil is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Goa. This is a precautionary measure and his current condition is stable. We expect he will be discharged from the hospital soon. He had cleared all his tests prior to travelling to Goa but tested positive after arriving. NEUFC is following all Hero Indian Super League mandated guidelines to ensure the safety of our players and staff.

"We would like to thank all the fans and well-wishers for their concern and the Club will provide regular updates on the situation," the club said in their statement.

A Times of India report says Jamil picked up the virus a week ago and he isolated himself in his hotel room in Goa. However, finding his recovery unsatisfactory, he was shifted to a hospital. "Jamil has been in hospital for the last two days," a hospit source told TOI.

The report also quoted sources saying apart from Jamil, at least three other players have tested positive as well. However, the club has not officially confirmed the same.

The TOI report also mentioned the league rules in case of positive Covid-19 test. "During the minimum 14-day isolation, the individual will undergo an RT-PCR test on Day 10, Day 12 and Day 14. Provided, both the test results from Day 12 and Day 14 are negative, and he does not have any symptoms for more than 24 hours, the individual will be permitted to re-enter the bio-secure environment," the league rule states.

A medical and cardiac screening in particular is required before return to play for all Covid-19 positive players irrespective of hospitalisation status.