Norway Hires Solbakken To Replace Lagerbäck As Coach

OSLO: Norway hired Stle Solbakken to replace Lars Lagerbck as coach of the national team on Thursday.

Lagerbck had a contract until 2022 but leaves after failing to qualify for next years European Championship following a loss to Serbia in the playoffs in October.

The Norwegian soccer federation said it has been in talks with Solbakken in full transparency with Lars Lagerbck about being the teams future coach and has chosen to make the change immediately.

Solbakken is a former midfielder for Norway and recently resigned from his job as coach of Danish team FC Copenhagen.

He takes charge of an improving national team which features attacking players like Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland and Real Madrid midfielder Martin degaard.

For me, this is a good time to take over, Solbakken said. Lars Lagerbck and (assistant) Per Joar Hansen have done a solid job and developed a foundation that will be exciting to work on.

I look forward to taking on the task of building a strong team.

