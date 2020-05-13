SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Not A Morning Person: Sania Mirza Shares Funny Video on TikTok

Sania Mirza (Photo Credit: TikTok)

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 10:58 PM IST
Tennis sensation Sania Mirza is not a morning person, and she has let that fact come out in the open with a funny video that has left her fans in splits.

Sania posted a video on popular social media platform TikTok where the 33-year old is seen enacting a part where she has to ask a person why he is running at 7 AM in the morning, and if he is being chased. On reply that he is running on purpose, Sania looks at the camera and says "7 in the morning!"

Sania captioned her post: "Nope .. not a morning person."

@mirzasaniar

Nope .. not a morning person

♬ original sound - Krystle Dsouza

Sania became the first Indian to win the Fed Cup Heart Award earlier this week. Sania was the nominee for the award from the Asia/Oceania Zone alongwith Indonesia''s Priska Madelyn Nugroho.

Along with the award, she also received a cheque for $2,000 to be donated to a charity and she opted to help with relief during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

After giving birth to her son Izhaan in October 2018, Sania returned to the court in January this year. She clinched the women''s doubles title at Hobart International, pairing up with Nadiia Kichenok, in her comeback competition.

Sania had earlier also posted a picture with Izhaan. Sania has been at home since the beginning of the ongoing lockdown in the country.

