‘Not a National Crush But World’s Crush’: Kiara Advani on Olympics Hero Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra has been in the limelight ever since he scripted history by winning a gold medal in the men’s javelin throw event in Tokyo Olympics. He recently became a topic for discussion during the promotional interview for the movie Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The actress said that Neeraj Chopra is not just a “national crush” but has become “world’s crush” now.

During an interview with Sports Yaari, Kiara was asked to comment upon Neeraj’s Tokyo heroics. She said, “I think he (Neeraj Chopra) is not just a national crush but the world’s crush right now,". She added that he made all Indians proud with his performance in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Kiara’s co-star Sidharth Malhotra hailed Neeraj as the real Shershaah who has made the country proud with his performance in sports. Shershaah revolves around the real-life story of Captain Vikram Batra who was awarded Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military decoration. Shershaah is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Panipat-born Neeraj Chopra etched his name in the history books after he won India’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in athletics. Chopra is only the second Indian ever to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics after shooter Abhinav Bindra.

After bagging an Olympic gold medal, Neeraj Chopra’s social media followers have increased by a huge number. Before the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Neeraj reportedly had about 100,000 followers on Instagram while now he has over 3.7 million followers.

