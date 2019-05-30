English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Not Interested in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019? Here's What You Can Watch Instead
If the 45-day cricket extravaganza of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 does not excite you, there is plenty of other sports you can watch instead.
The UEFA Champions Trophy final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur is on Saturday (Photo Credit: Reuters)
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 has started and cricket fans around the world are going crazy!
Featuring the 10 best teams from around the world, the cricketing event is one of the most watched games around the world. The mega-cricketing event that happens every four years has commenced with the inaugural match between Eoin Morgan's England and Faf du Plessis' South Africa... Wait, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 does not interest you? Fear not, we have got you covered. If you are one of those who do not find the 'gentleman's game' interesting, there are a host of other sporting events that might pique your interest.
From football to boxing, tennis, cycling, Formula 1, Golf and even netball, we have got you covered. Here is a list of sporting events that you may watch or keep a tab on if you are not interested in the cricketing cacophony.
June 1: Football - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur, Champions League final, Madrid
June 1: Boxing - Anthony Joshua defends his world heavyweight titles, New York
June 1: Exeter takes on Saracens in the Premiership Rugby finals
June 6: Football - Nations League semi-final: England v the Netherlands
June 15 to July 13: Football -- 2019 Africa Cup of Nations
June 7 to July 7: Football - Women's World Cup, France
July 1 to July 14: Tennis - Wimbledon
July 6 to July 28: Cycling - Tour de France
July 12 to July 14: Formula 1 - British Grand Prix, Silverstone
July 12 to July 21: Netball - World Cup, Liverpool
July 18 to July 21: Golf - The Open, Royal Portrush
