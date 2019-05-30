Not Interested in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019? Here's What You Can Watch Instead

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 has started and cricket fans around the world are going crazy!Featuring the 10 best teams from around the world, the cricketing event is one of the most watched games around the world. The mega-cricketing event that happens every four years has commenced with the inaugural match between Eoin Morgan's England and Faf du Plessis' South Africa... Wait, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 does not interest you? Fear not, we have got you covered. If you are one of those who do not find the 'gentleman's game' interesting, there are a host of other sporting events that might pique your interest.From football to boxing, tennis, cycling, Formula 1, Golf and even netball, we have got you covered. Here is a list of sporting events that you may watch or keep a tab on if you are not interested in the cricketing cacophony.Football - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur, Champions League final, MadridBoxing - Anthony Joshua defends his world heavyweight titles, New YorkExeter takes on Saracens in the Premiership Rugby finalsFootball - Nations League semi-final: England v the NetherlandsFootball -- 2019 Africa Cup of NationsFootball - Women's World Cup, FranceTennis - Wimbledon: Cycling - Tour de FranceFormula 1 - British Grand Prix, SilverstoneNetball - World Cup, LiverpoolGolf - The Open, Royal Portrush