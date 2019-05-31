Take the pledge to vote

‘Not My Best’: Ben Stokes Thinks This Ashes Catch is Better Than World Cup Gem vs South Africa

Ben Stokes capped a man-of-the-match display in England's 104-run victory at the Oval with one of the greatest catches in World Cup history.

May 31, 2019
Ben Stokes insists his astonishing catch in England's World Cup rout of South Africa on Thursday doesn't rank as the best of his career.

Stokes capped a man-of-the-match display in England's 104-run victory at the Oval with one of the greatest catches in World Cup history.

Diving backwards to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo with a one-handed take on the boundary off Adil Rashid, Stokes' sensational effort was immediately labelled "the catch of the century" by former England spinner Phil Tufnell on the BBC.

It was the culmination of a remarkable day for Stokes, who also top-scored for England with 89 in 79 balls and took the last two wickets in successive balls to finish off the South Africans.



But Stokes claimed he preferred his stunning one-handed grab of an Adam Voges edge in the gully during a 2015 Ashes Test against Australia at Trent Bridge.

Asked if it was the greatest catch of his life, Stokes told reporters: "Nah, that one was against the Aussies, so that one ranks higher!"

Stokes admitted he had misjudged the flight of the ball initially, leading Phehlukwayo's shot to flash past him until the all-rounder leapt backwards to complete a jaw-dropping catch with his right hand.

"I was actually in the wrong position. It would have been a regulation catch if I was in the right place, but yeah it is one of those that sticks or doesn't," Stokes said.

"I bowled the next over and Eoin Morgan had to come to me and ask if my heart rate had gone down. Things like that catch do get you fizzed up.

"I didn't really know quite hard to react to be honest. I just tried to take it in."

Regardless of which catch deserves top billing on Stokes' CV, the 27-year-old was grateful to be back in the spotlight for the right reasons.

Stokes had struggled to hit the heights he showed before being acquitted of affray last year following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub.
