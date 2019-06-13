Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Harbhajan Singh Picks the Winner Between India vs New Zealand: Rain

Harbhajan Singh took to social media to predict that the India-New Zealand match in Nottingham will be washed out.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 13, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Harbhajan Singh Picks the Winner Between India vs New Zealand: Rain
Harbhajan Singh feels rain will win in the India vs New Zealand match (Photo Credit; Reuters)
Loading...

Nottingham: Rain Gods have not been kind to the ICC Cricket World Cup so far, washing out two games and threatening to spoil the India vs New Zealand clash at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Chances of rain are high in Nottingham, with moderate to heavy rainfall being predicted at Trent Bridge. The match is most likely to get affected due to rainfall and could even witness a complete wash-out or see DLS interfere in the match, at least according to the weather forecasts.

Many on social media have been picking the rain to win the World Cup, as matches have been affected.

Harbhajan Singh had the perfect response as he waited on the sidelines ahead of the scheduled start of the India vs New Zealand encounter.

"Looks like rain is going to be the winner today not India not New Zealand... raining in Nottingham," Harbhajan tweeted.

Super Soppers will have to work overtime to dry the outfield, as Nottingham hasn’t seen a glimpse of the sun since Monday.

If rain does washout the match on Thursday, Team India be affected more than New Zealand, as the Black Caps have already registered three win from their first three games.

India, on the other hand, have just two games and will need to not lose any of the next three games to qualify for the semi-finals.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram