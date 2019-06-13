Harbhajan Singh Picks the Winner Between India vs New Zealand: Rain
Harbhajan Singh took to social media to predict that the India-New Zealand match in Nottingham will be washed out.
Harbhajan Singh feels rain will win in the India vs New Zealand match (Photo Credit; Reuters)
Nottingham: Rain Gods have not been kind to the ICC Cricket World Cup so far, washing out two games and threatening to spoil the India vs New Zealand clash at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
Chances of rain are high in Nottingham, with moderate to heavy rainfall being predicted at Trent Bridge. The match is most likely to get affected due to rainfall and could even witness a complete wash-out or see DLS interfere in the match, at least according to the weather forecasts.
Many on social media have been picking the rain to win the World Cup, as matches have been affected.
Harbhajan Singh had the perfect response as he waited on the sidelines ahead of the scheduled start of the India vs New Zealand encounter.
"Looks like rain is going to be the winner today not India not New Zealand... raining in Nottingham," Harbhajan tweeted.
Joke doing the rounds...By the way, threat of persistent showers at Nottingham has receded from 80% to 10% for the second half of the day I understand. So India v NZ may not be total washout pic.twitter.com/3hEV4bZFij
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 13, 2019
Subject: Dry Day
Dear Lord Indra (Nottingham branch)
You have been working over time the last few days.
Please take the day off today.
Yours Sincerely,
An Indian Cricket fan.
— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) June 13, 2019
Super Soppers will have to work overtime to dry the outfield, as Nottingham hasn’t seen a glimpse of the sun since Monday.
If rain does washout the match on Thursday, Team India be affected more than New Zealand, as the Black Caps have already registered three win from their first three games.
India, on the other hand, have just two games and will need to not lose any of the next three games to qualify for the semi-finals.
