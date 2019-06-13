India vs New Zealand Weather Report: Rain Comes Down at Nottingham, May Delay Trent Bridge Match

The rain gods haven’t been kind in England during the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 as consistent downpours have already abandoned three of the last seven matches at the showpiece event. The forecast for Thursday’s heavyweight clash between India and New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham is also not good for a cricket match.

There are high chances of moderate to heavy rainfall at the Trent Bridge. According to the weather forecast, the match is most likely to get hampered due to rainfall and could witness a complete wash-out or a D/L-hit match. The temperature will be around 10 to 12 degree Celcius.

According to Accuweather, it has started raining Nottingham and could continue for at least the next hour and half, from the the time of publishing. The met department also expects 'heavy prolonged rain' that could lead to 'localised flooding'. While the overhead conditions are expected to get better by afternoon, a rain-curtailed game isn't something that either team will be looking at.

Persistent rainfall this week has seen little cricket played. In the game between South Africa and West Indies, the former managed to reach 29/2 in 7.3 overs before rains brought an end to the proceedings. The next game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Wednesday's game between Australia and Pakistan would be the first time this week when a venue doesn't have rain threat as the weather in Taunton shows overcast conditions only.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson has made it clear that having reserve days in the group stages would have been a logistical nightmare, and has also has thrown light on how the unpredictable English weather has struck this time.

"This is extremely unseasonal weather. In the last couple of days, we have experienced more than twice the average monthly rainfall for June which is usually the third driest month in the UK. In 2018, there was just 2 mm of rain in June but the last 24 hours alone has seen around 100 mm rainfall in the south-east of England.

"When a match is affected by weather conditions, the venue team works closely with match officials and ground staff to ensure that we have the best possible opportunity to play cricket, even if it is a reduced overs game," he said on Tuesday.

While it is no rocket science that one cannot fight nature, but just reimbursing fans if games are washed off isn't what cricket lovers travelling from across the globe to England and Wales for the biggest showpiece event want. They want to see on-field action where cricketers fight it out on the pitch and not groundstaff running Super Soppers to dry them.