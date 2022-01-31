‘NOVACCineNoTrophy’: Pune City Police’s Latest Vaccination Advisory Goes Viral

In the recent past, the Pune City Police has run multiple campaigns on Twitter to create awareness about Covid-appropriate behaviour in an interactive and friendly manner. With the use of memes, hashtags, trending topics, the department has been vocalizing various aspects of policing, safety, and security issues as well.

In its latest bid to urge people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Pune Police used a moment featuring tennis stars Rafael Nadal and Noval Djokovic. In a catchy wordplay on the Serbian player getting barred from participating in the Australian Open due to the country’s strict vaccination rules, the department wrote on Twitter, “Get Vaccinated today.” followed by hashtags #NOVACCineNoTrophy #RafaelNadal #AusOpen

On Sunday, Nadal created history by winning his 21st Grand Slam after a 5-hour-long match. The Spaniard beat Russia’s Daniil Medvedev to become the fourth man to claim all four of the sport’s major titles at least twice. With the memorable victory, Nadal surpassed his rivals Roger Federer and Djokovic to become the first male to clinch over 21 major titles.

The post, shared by Pune Police on the micro-blogging platform, has accumulated responses from other users in huge numbers.

Take a look:

Djokovic was involved in a huge controversy for his stance against getting vaccinated. For the unversed, the reigning champion missed out on the latest edition of the Aus Open 2022 after a court upheld the decision to uphold his visa cancellation. His announcement of heading to Melbourne for the contest with a medical exemption to vaccination requirements for visitors came under fire. Eventually, the top-ranked player missed out on the first Grand Slam of the year.

Nadal has displayed sportsmanship and braved all the numerous challenges, all the way to the top. After losing the first two sets, Nadal seemed down and out but he bounced back in champion spirit style to defeat Medvedev 2-6, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

Speaking of Djokovic, fans will be keen to see if he decides to get vaccinated before the forthcoming French Open in Paris.

