Novak Djokovic and Wife Jelena Test Negative for Coronavirus After a Week's Ordeal

Novak Djokovic (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Novak Djokovic, who tested positive for coronavirus last week for his Adria Tour, was widely criticised for organising the exhibition tournament with no social distancing norms.

  • AFP Belgrade
  • Last Updated: July 2, 2020, 5:48 PM IST
Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena, who last week both tested positive for coronavirus following his exhibition tournament in the Balkans, have now tested negative, his press service said Thursday.

Neither the 33-year-old player or his partner felt any symptoms, the statement said.

The couple had been self isolating since returning to Belgrade from Zadar in Croatia, the town which hosted the second leg of Djokovic's ill-fated Adria Tour.

Four players -- Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki -- tested positive for the virus after the event which saw little social distancing and packed stands.

The world number one's coach Goran Ivanisevic also contracted Covid-19.

Players had embraced across the net, played basketball and even danced in a nightclub during the week of the first leg played in Belgrade.

Djokovic was widely criticised for hosting the tournament.

The Serbian star issued an apology, saying he was "so deeply sorry" that the tournament "caused harm".

On Wednesday, the player donated more than 40,000 euros ($45,000) to Serbian town Novi Pazar which has been badly affected by the pandemic.

Serbia, with a population of about seven million people, has registered nearly 15,000 coronavirus infections and 281 deaths.

