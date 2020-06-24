Novak Djokovic Apologises for Hosting Adria Tour, Admits 'It Was Too Soon'

World number one Novak Djokovic took to Twitter to issue another apology after testing positive for coronavirus, saying that it was too soon to host something like the Adria Tour.

Djokovic's wife Jelena also tested positive for the virus but his children's results came back negative.

"Hi everyone - we're back in Belgrade and I've tested positive for COVID-19 as well as Jelena. The kids have tested negative. We will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days and repeat the test in 5 days," Djokovic said in the statement.

"I am so deeply sorry our tournament has caused harm. Everything the organizers and I did over the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions. We believed the tournament met all health protocols and the health of our region seemed in good condition to finally unite people for philanthropic reasons. We were wrong and it was too soon.

"I can't express enough how sorry I am for this and every case of infection. If you attended Adria Tour or were around any attendees please get tested and practice social distancing. For those in Belgrade and Zadar, we will be sharing health resources in the immediate future.

"The rest of the tournament has been cancelled and we will remain focused on all those who have been affected. I pray for everyone's full recovery," he concluded.

Earlier in the week, at Djokovic's Adria Tour exhibition tournament Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric had tested positive for the coronavirus, and an angry Dan Evans had lashed out at the Serb saying he should take responsibility.

The tournament, which also had top names such as Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, was held in Belgrade and Zadar and the players were also pictured playing basketball and dancing together without following social distancing protocols.

However, Djokovic had been quite dismissive of the danger and said, "You can also criticise us and say this is maybe dangerous but it's not up to me to make the calls what is right or wrong health-wise."

The World Number One had that proposed safety protocols at the US Open, scheduled to begin on August 31, were so extreme it would be impossible to participate and world number seven Zverev backed up his concerns.

The ATP and WTA Tours, which were suspended in March due to the pandemic, are set to resume in August with the US Open and French Open beginning on August 31 and September 27, respectively.