Novak Djokovic Back in Top 10 After Wimbledon Title
Novak Djokovic's fourth Wimbledon win propelled him back into the top 10 of the latest ATP rankings released on Monday.
Novak Djokovic. (Reuters)
Pyeongchang: Novak Djokovic's fourth Wimbledon win propelled him back into the top 10 of the latest ATP rankings released on Monday.
Djokovic beat Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) to claim his fourth Wimbledon men's singles crown on Sunday, launching him 11 places to 10th in the rankings, ending an eight months top 10 exile.
South African surprise finalist Anderson, 32, moved up three places to fifth in the rankings.
Serb Djokovic, whose last stay in the top 10 dates back to October 2017, is hoping his 13th grand slam title will mark a turning point after a difficult two years marked by loss of motivation, personal issues and niggling injuries.
Spain's Rafael Nadal remains top of the table and has widened the gap over number two Roger Federer, who was eliminated by Anderson in a marathon quarter final.
Latest ATP rankings:
1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9310 pts
2. Roger Federer (SUI) 7080
3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5665
4. Juan Martín Del Potro (ARG) 5395
5. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4655 (+3)
6. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4610
7. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3905 (-2)
8. John Isner (USA) 3720 (+2)
9. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3665 (-2)
10. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 3355 (+11)
11. David Goffin (BEL) 3120 (-2)
12. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2470 (-1)
13. Pablo Carreño (ESP) 2155 (-1)
14. Jack Sock (USA) 2075 (+1)
15. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2030 (+1)
16. Kyle Edmund (GBR) 1995 (+1)
17. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 1940 (-3)
18. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1935
19. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 1835
20. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 1800 (+8)
