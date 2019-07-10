Take the pledge to vote

Novak Djokovic Beats David Goffin to Storm into Ninth Wimbledon Semi-final

Novak Djokovic defeated David Goffin in straight sets to book his place in the semi-final at Wimbledon for the ninth time in his career.

Updated:July 10, 2019, 8:11 PM IST
Novak Djokovic Beats David Goffin to Storm into Ninth Wimbledon Semi-final
Novak Djokovic beat David Goffin in straight sets (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Four-time champion Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon semi-finals for the ninth time on Wednesday, racking up his 70th career win at the All England Club in the process.

The top seed and world number one hit back from a break down in the first set to carve out a commanding 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 win over 21st seed David Goffin of Belgium.

In a ruthless display, the defending champion reeled off 15 of the last 17 games to secure a place in the semi-finals of the majors for the 36th time.

Next up is either Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut or Guido Pella of Argentina for a place in Sunday's final.

"He started well and was dictating play from the baseline," said 32-year-old Djokovic.

"Things could have gone a different way if I had lost the first set but I was very pleased with the second and third.

He added: "I had a tough match in the third round (against Hubert Hurkacz). Other than that, I've won in straight sets and played really well throughout the tournament.

"It's exactly what I wanted and hopefully I can go in the right direction in the semis as well."

Goffin was on top in the early stages as he sensed the opportunity to become the first Belgian man to make the semi-finals at a Slam since Xavier Malisse at Wimbledon in 2002.

The 28-year-old broke for a 4-3 lead but 16-time Slam winner Djokovic then reeled off the next nine games, taking the first set and the second in which he allowed the Belgian just four points on his serve.

