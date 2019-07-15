Novak Djokovic Beats Roger Federer to Claim Fifth Wimbledon Title in Longest-Ever Final
Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in the longest Wimbledon final ever, to win his fifth Grand Slam title on grass.
Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer to win his 5th Wimbledon title (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Defending champion Novak Djokovic claimed his fifth Wimbledon title on Sunday beating eight-time champion Roger Federer 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 13-12 (7/3) in the longest ever final and settled by a historic tie-break.
The 32-year-old Serbian saved two match points as he took his Grand Slam tally to 16, four off Federer's overall record.
Djokovic's victory extends to 11 successive Grand Slams won by the big three, himself, Federer and Rafael Nadal.
At 4 hours and 57 minutes, it was the longest final at Wimbledon.
A match for the ages…The moment @DjokerNole retained his crown to become #Wimbledon champion for a fifth time after a historic men’s singles final#JoinTheStory pic.twitter.com/zDQlEBviMD— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2019
Stan Wawrinka was the last player outside the trio to win a Grand Slam, the 2016 US Open beating Djokovic.
The last player to win a Grand Slam aged under 30 was Andy Murray, who won the 2016 Wimbledon title aged 29.
