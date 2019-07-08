English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Novak Djokovic Brushes Aside Ugo Humbert to Book 11th Wimbledon Quarters
Novak Djokovic marched into his 11th Wimbledon quarter-final with a breezy straight-set win over Ugo Humbert.
Novak Djokovic easily defeated Ugo Humbert (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Defending champion Novak Djokovic reached his 11th Wimbledon quarter-final on Monday and 45th at the majors with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 win over France's Ugo Humbert.
Four-time champion and top seed Djokovic will face Belgium's David Goffin for a place in the semi-finals.
Djokovic, 32, has a 5-1 career record over 21st seed Goffin who will be playing in his first Wimbledon quarter-final.
"He'll be a hard man to beat"@DjokerNole continues to impress, defeating Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 to progress to his 11th #Wimbledon quarter-final pic.twitter.com/LNx4y1vuCt
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2019
Humbert, the world number 66, had never played a match on grass before this season.
