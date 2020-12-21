Novak Djokovic Completes 300 Weeks as No. 1, 10 Weeks Away from Breaking Federer's Record

Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic reached yet another milestone on Monday, December 20 as he began his 300th week as the No. 1 men's tennis player in the world. Djokovic joins 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer as the only second player in history to reach this milestone.

Federer who holds the record of being the world no. 1 for 310 weeks could soon see his record being bettered by the Serb if he holds onto his top spot until 8 March 2021.

The 33-year-old who climbed to tennis' pinnacle for the first time on 4 July 2011, is in the middle of his fifth stint in the top spot. Earlier this year he had said that breaking Federer's record is one of the two goals he has for a very long time. "This is one of my two biggest professional goals, To reach the record of, [and] surpass Roger's record for longest [time at] No. 1 and win as many [Grand] Slams as possible." Djokovic currently leads World No. 2 Rafael Nadal by 2,180 ATP Rankings points. If he manages to hold on to his position then he would manage to break one of Federer’s most coveted records in less than a decade.

Djokovic earned his fifth reign at the top spot following his win at this year's Australian Open, where he beat Dominic Thiem to claim his 17th Grand Slam title. On 4th July 2011, he became the world number one for the first time and remained atop till 8th July 2012. Three months later, on November 12, 2012, he regained his number one tag and held onto that for almost a year, till October 6, 2013.

His third term started on 7th July 2014 and he remained there till 6th November 2016. During that time, Djokovic had a Win/Loss record of 167-17 and 21-5 record at finals. He rose to the top for the fourth time on November 5, 2018, and remained there until 3rd November 2019.

However, when it comes to the longest streaks at the No. 1 position, Novak Djokovic is currently 4th in the all-time list. Federer heads the list with 237 continuous weeks at the top. Jimmy Connors who remained world n. 1 for 160 weeks is in the second spot, he is soon followed by Ivan Lendl at 157.