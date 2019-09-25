Novak Djokovic Confirms He Will Play in Tokyo After Shoulder Injury in US Open
Novak Djokovic pulled out of US Open fourth round with an injury to his left shoulder.
File photo of Novak Djokovic. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Belgrade: World number one Novak Djokovic, forced out of the US Open with a shoulder injury, is back in training and will play in Tokyo next week, a member of his press team told AFP.
The 32-year-old Serbian star has "started to train and the situation with his shoulder is a bit better," the spokesperson said.
Earlier this month Djokovic was forced to pull out of his US Open fourth round clash with three-time Slam winner Stan Wawrinka due to a nagging injury in his left shoulder.
Serbia's media quoted Djokovic as saying he had been "training without pain for two days already".
His return means he could play out the season and hold off a challenge to his number one ranking from US Open winner Rafael Nadal.
"It makes me very optimistic that I could play until the end of the season as I planned," Djokovic was quoted as saying.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra on Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood: Who are We to Dictate What One Should Do or Not?
- 'Feminism is Cancer': An Organisation in Karnataka Performed Puja to Eradicate 'Feminist Pisachinis'
- Erica Fernandes Celebrates One Year of Kasautii Zindagii Kay with 'Prerna Sharma' Pic
- Amitabh Bachchan Gets Dadasaheb Phalke, Abhishek-Shweta 'Overjoyed and Proud'
- Google Pixel 4 XL Hands-On Images Leaked, Show 90Hz Display, No Notch and More