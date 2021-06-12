Novak Djokovic Congratulates Nikola Jokic for Winning NBA MVP Title, Wears Denver Nuggets Jersey for Practice

Tennis player Novak Djokovic had a special Instagram post dedicated to his fellow Serbian athlete Nikola Jokić as he congratulated him for becoming NBA’s Most Valuable Player. The world no.1 tennis player was seen practicing for his semi-final on Friday against Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros.

In the Instagram Reel shared by Djokovic on Friday, the tennis star was seen paying his tribute to Nikola wearing the jersey of his NBA team Denver Nuggets. After playing a few shots on the orange clay court, Djokovic came closer to the camera and congratulated Nikola. The 34-year-old tennis star could be heard chanting “MVP! MVP!” as he went on to say that he is wearing the NBA jersey to honour his friend Nikola, also known as “The Joker.”

Djokovic mentioned that Nikola deserved the title and sent him big regards from Paris, Roland Garros. Before returning to his practice, the 18-time Grand Slam champion addressed Nikola and said that he is wearing his jersey for the practice hoping that wearing the Denver Nuggets’ vest would bring Nikola luck in the playoffs as Djokovic wished him all the best. The Nuggets’ player was awarded the title on Tuesday, becoming the the lowest draft pick ever to win the honour.

Returning the heartwarming gesture to his fellow countryman, Nikola also sent his best wishes to Djokovic for his Friday French Open semi-final.

It seems Nikola’s wishes did work its magic as Djokovic defeated the king of clay Nadal in Friday’s match. In the fourhour and11minute- long match, both the players were seen pushing each other to the limits before Djokovic emerged victorious with 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-2 for his sixth final in Paris. Like a true sportsman, Nadal commended the Serb for his performance, saying that Djokovic came as a deserved winner.

