Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Djokovic Delighted With Third Madrid Open Title after Tsitsipas Runs Out of Steam

Madrid Open: Novak Djokovic steamrolled past Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 to win a record-equalling 33rd Masters 1000 title.

Reuters

Updated:May 13, 2019, 10:41 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Djokovic Delighted With Third Madrid Open Title after Tsitsipas Runs Out of Steam
Novak Djokovic said he was back to playing his best tennis. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Madrid: Delighted world number one Novak Djokovic said he was back to his best after winning a third Madrid Open title on Sunday, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4.

Djokovic's victory was also a record-equalling 33rd Masters 1000 title for the Serbian, drawing him level with great rival Rafa Nadal at the top of the all-time list.

"I wasn't playing my best tennis after the Australian Open so I was looking to regain momentum," Djokovic told reporters.

"I played some of my best tennis here, it's a big win obviously for me today and in this tournament. I'm really looking forward to continuing this streak in Rome (at the Italian Open)."

"He's [Tsitsipas] very talented, he beat Rafa yesterday, he had a late night and he wasn't as dynamic in his movement and that was probably due to his long match."

The Greek eighth seed rarely threatened to re-produce the stunning display he had conjured up on Saturday when he knocked out home favourite Nadal, and 15-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic was in command throughout as he continued his impressive French Open preparations.

He had not dropped a service game all week in Madrid and raced into a 3-0 lead as he broke his opponent's first service game under blue skies and soaring temperatures in the Spanish capital, with his trademark backhand down the line causing Tsitsipas problems throughout.

Tsitsipas, who is enjoying a breakthrough season, rallied in the second set with the backing of the crowd but Djokovic broke in the ninth game to go 5-4 up, before serving out the match.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram