Novak Djokovic Demolishes John Millman to Win Japan Open on Tournament Debut

Japan Open: Novak Djokovic pushed aside any shoulder injury concerns as he won the title beating John Millman 6-3, 6-2.

Updated:October 6, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
Novak Djokovic won the Japan Open on his tournament debut. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Tokyo: World number one Novak Djokovic grabbed the Japan Open Sunday, dispelling any concerns about his shoulder injury that pulled him out of the US Open.

The Serb crushed Australian qualifier John Millman 6-3, 6-2, to mark his 10th win in a tournament main draw debut in his celebrated career, which includes 16 Grand Slams.

Djokovic, who played his first Japanese competition ever, dominated throughout the week, never losing a single set to claim the trophy.

It was his first competition since pulling out of the US Open due to a left shoulder injury.

Djokovic, who started the week by taking part in a doubles game, intensified his performance as the week progressed, never allowing his opponents, including world number 15 David Goffin, to pose serious threats.

In the final match, Djokovic grabbed an early break in the first set to enjoy a 3-1 lead by blasting off a series of sizzling serves and precision returns that forced Millman running along the baseline.

The Serb kept sending sharp returns to deep corners, mixing them with elegant drop shots to force Millman working.

Djokovic fired six aces, never committed double faults, and scored points from 26 of his 30 successful first serves.

He never faced a break point, while Millman managed to survive only one of four break points during the match.

