Novak Djokovic Denied Entry by Homeland Security, Joe Biden Asked to Intervene

Florida State Senator Rick Scott has urged United States President Joe Biden to intervene after Novak Djokovic’s entry to the country was blocked by Homeland Security due to his ‘unvaccinated’ status.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) and the U.S. Open are hoping Djokovic is successful in his bid to enter the country after the Serbian, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, applied for special permission last month.

Djokovic, one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against COVID, said last week he was hoping for a positive outcome shortly after applying to enter the U.S. to compete in ATP Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami this month.

“Novak Djokovic is one the greatest champions our sport has ever seen," the U.S. Open Twitter account said on Friday.

“The USTA and U.S. Open are hopeful that Novak is successful in his petition to enter the country, and that the fans will be able to see him back in action at Indian Wells and Miami," it added.

The U.S. vaccine requirement for foreign air travellers is not expected to be lifted before the main draw begins at Indian Wells on March 9 and the Miami Open later in the month, meaning Djokovic could miss out for a second straight year.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration said in January it would lift COVID emergency declarations on May 11, but Djokovic - named on the Indian Wells entry list - said he had submitted the required documentation for special permission.

Indian Wells tournament director Tommy Haas said in January it would be a “disgrace" if Djokovic was not allowed to compete this year after the Serbian also missed last year’s U.S. Open.

Djokovic, who missed last year’s Australian Open and was deported from the country due to his vaccination status, has said he would skip Grand Slams rather than have a COVID shot.

The 35-year-old won a record-extending 10th Australian Open title and his 22nd Grand Slam in January.

Earlier, Djokovic had said that he will learn his fate about being granted entry into the United States before the draw is revealed at Indian Wells.

The Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells begins on March 8 and Djokovic said a decision will be made one way or the other before the draw for the ATP tournament is conducted on Monday at 15:00 local time.

“Whatever the decision is before the draw, if I’m not allowed, I’m going to pull out, of course, before the draw,” Djokovic had said.

“It was a challenging match as it always is against Hubert. One of the best guys on the tour definitely, fantastic personality, very lovable guy,” Djokovic added.

