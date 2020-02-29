English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Novak Djokovic Dominates Stefanos Tsitsipas to Win 5th Dubai Championships Title
Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to win the Dubai Championships for the fifth time.
Novak Djokovic (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Dubai: Novak Djokovic won the Dubai Championships for the fifth time on Saturday, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4.
The world number one remains an undefeated 18-0 this season as he ended an eight-match win streak for his Greek opponent, champion last weekend in Marseille.
Djokovic, with three titles including the inaugural ATP Cup with Serbia in 2020, put a winner into the corner on match point.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Paris Hilton Talks About Failed Engagement with Chris Zylka, Says 'I Deserve Someone Amazing'
- 'Macrostylis Metallicola': Deep-Sea Creature Discovered in Pacific Ocean Named After Metallica
- The Earth Has a Second Moon, And No One Noticed All This While
- WARNING! Update Your Google Chrome Browser Right Now; Nothing Else is as Important
- Meet the Young Girls from a Maharashtra Village Trying to Represent India in World Robotics