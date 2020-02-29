Novak Djokovic Dominates Stefanos Tsitsipas to Win 5th Dubai Championships Title

Dubai: Novak Djokovic won the Dubai Championships for the fifth time on Saturday, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4.

The world number one remains an undefeated 18-0 this season as he ended an eight-match win streak for his Greek opponent, champion last weekend in Marseille.

Djokovic, with three titles including the inaugural ATP Cup with Serbia in 2020, put a winner into the corner on match point.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.