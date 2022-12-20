Novak Djokovic dancing to Nadiyon Paar at World Tennis League in Dubai has gone viral on social media.

As the players looked to get ready for the match, Djokovic seemed to be enjoying himself, moving to the beats of the famous Indian song.

World Tennis League has attracted some big players such as Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios, Felix Auger Aliassime, Alexander Zverev and amongst the women, World No. Ega Switek, Simona Halep, Elena RybakinaWorld No. 4 Caroline Garcia.

“I’m very excited to anticipate what is going to be these next five days for us in the tournament, with music and entertainment and sports and tennis. I’m looking forward to it,” Djokovic told Dubai Sports Channel.

Earlier, Djokovic was spotted practising with Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum on the newly-installed orange and blue court at Coca Cola Arena on Monday.

The World Tennis League showcases a selection of the best tennis players in the World.

The format is also unique with matches being played in two-set clashes across both singles and mixed doubles matches, with a 10-point tie-breaker if needed.

And to add to this, fans cans enjoy a concert too, featuring artists like - Tiesto and Armin Van Buuren, who will be headlining the opening and closing evenings.

“The World Tennis League will be an event like no other. It brings a unique and engaging new format to the game of tennis, offering a spectacular mix of sport and entertainment together. We can’t wait to welcome fans from around the globe for this momentous event that hails a new era for tennis," Rajesh Banga, Chairman of World Tennis League, had said.

Earlier this year, Djokovic flew to Melbourne in January hoping to capture a 10th Australian Open. However, the famously unvaccinated Serbian had his visa cancelled and was held in a hotel housing refugees before being deported on “health and good order" grounds.

Djokovic was also banned from travelling to the United States, ruling him out of the US Open but he managed to capture a seventh Wimbledon title in July.

Djokovic has been cleared to play in the 2023 Australian Open where he will be chasing a 22nd Grand Slam.

(With inputs from Agencies)

