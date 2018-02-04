Novak Djokovic Has 'Small Medical Intervention' on Elbow
Former world number one Novak Djokovic revealed Friday that he has undergone "a small medical intervention" in an attempt to cure his long-standing right elbow injury.
File image of Novak Djokovic. (Getty Images)
The 30-year-old Serb said he had agreed to surgery after last month's Australian Open when he was treated on court in losing to unseeded South Korean Chung Hyeon in the last 16.
"I agreed with my team that I would try different methods after I finish in Australia and a few days ago I accepted to do a small medical intervention on my elbow. It seems like I am on the good road now to full recovery," he posted on Instagram.
The 12-time grand slam champion had hoped the extended break he took last year might solve the problem but said he decided on more drastic action after still experiencing pain in Melbourne.
Hey guys, I owe you some news about my recovery. I’ve been carrying this injury for the past two years, and during this time I’ve been seeing many doctors. Truth be told, there were many different opinions, different diagnoses, different suggestions... It was not easy for me to choose which way to go and what to do. I took 6 months off last season hoping to come back fully recovered, but unfortunately I still felt pain. I really missed competing, it’s in my blood and I had to give it a try on AO. Anyhow, I agreed with my team that I would try different methods after I finish in Australia and a few days ago I accepted to do a small medical intervention on my elbow. It seems like I am on the good road now to full recovery. It’s quite a journey this one, I have to say. I’m learning a lot and for that I’m grateful. I’ve always taken care of my body and looked for the most natural ways to heal, and my body has rewarded me with some incredible years on tour. I am super positive and excited to follow my recovery through so I can come back to the place I love the most. The court. I’ll keep you posted and thanks for cheering me on!
"I've been carrying this injury for the past two years, and during this time I've been seeing many doctors," said Djokovic, who before last month had not competed since losing at Wimbledon last year.
"I took six months off last season hoping to come back fully recovered, but unfortunately I still felt pain," he said.
"It's quite a journey this one, I have to say. I'm learning a lot and for that I'm grateful. I've always taken care of my body and looked for the most natural ways to heal, and my body has rewarded me with some incredible years on tour.
"I am super positive and excited to follow my recovery through so I can come back to the place I love the most. The court."
Serbia's former Davis Cup coach Bogdan Obradovic predicted Djokovic would make a full recovery.
"I am convinced that Djokovic can return stronger, he has overcome many problems in his career," said Obradovic, who led Serbia to their maiden title in the competition in 2010.
"He has made all the right moves - he took a break in an effort to avoid surgery, played at the Australian Open and when it didn't work, having the surgery was the only option.
"He is still hungry for success and what he needs to do now is be patient," he told Reuters.
Djokovic's rival, Britain's Andy Murray, is also recovering from surgery, to his hip, after also finding that rest did not cure his long-term injury.
Also Watch
-
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
-
Wednesday 19 December , 2018
WATCH | West Indies Has Become this Assembly Line of Production of T20 Cricketers: Kalra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Atul Kasbekar on Casting Emraan Hashmi in Cheat India: Takes a While to Appreciate His Underplay
- Is Salman Khan Angry over Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s Romance?
- Samsung May Have Accidentally Posted The Galaxy S10 Ahead of Its Reveal
- Mohamed Salah Penalty Keeps Liverpool's Premier League Dreams Alive
- Indians Did Plastic Surgery 2500 Years Ago? Columbia Agrees with Indian Science Congress
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s