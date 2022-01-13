Novak Djokovic in Trouble as Spanish Authorities Investigate His Travel to Third Country

Along with the visa issues plaguing Novak Djokovic in Australia, where he still faces the risk of deportation, the tennis’ world number one player has acknowledged to attending events in Belgrade while sick with COVID. Furthermore, there are worries that he may also have violated Spain’s emergency travel laws when he visited Marbella last month.

According to a local media outlet COPE, Djokovic’s admission into Spain days before entering Melbourne is now being reviewed by the Spanish government, with the Australian government already preparing to make its own verdict on the tennis champion’s Australian visa on Thursday afternoon.

#NEW!!It is reported that Spanish authorities are now looking into wheather #Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, entered the country illegally.Unvaccinated entrants from Serbia requires an exemption but so far no proof of such request.Source: https://t.co/P9wWm7NymS — Adam_Addicott (@AdamAddicott) January 12, 2022

The Serbian admitted on Wednesday that he gave an interview to a French sports newspaper on December 18, one day after the PCR. He went on to say that attending the engagement was an “error of judgement" and that he should have rescheduled it. However, the athlete has come under fire for posing without a mask when presenting awards to some of Serbia’s greatest young tennis players on December 17.

According to the Spanish Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health and Interior, he did not request permission to leave Belgrade after Christmas. Last night, the administration launched an inquiry. The allegations will put more pressure on Djokovic, who might still be asked to leave Australia due to a lack of Covid vaccination and a fraudulent travel declaration. Despite multiple social media posts indicating he had been in Spain, he informed police he had not travelled in the 14 days preceding his arrival on January 6.

The local report also detailed that the Spanish authorities are now investigating whether he requested special permission to enter Spain, given that he was training and may not have been involved in “necessary work" or “high-level sporting events," which are both permitted grounds for entry under Spanish law.

