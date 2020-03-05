English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

'Novak Djokovic is Still Sliding': Hilarious Meme Takes Over the Internet

Novak Djokovic (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Novak Djokovic's sliding return during Dubai Championships has taken over the internet as a meme.

Even after Novak Djokovic lifted his 5th Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title on February 29, one striking moment of the Tennis legend from the league is still grabbing eyeballs.

The Serbian superstar is going through a brilliant streak in the ATP Tour maintaining his number 1 world ranking. However, during his 'round of 32' game against Malek Jaziri, Djoker showed incredulous stretching skills.

The 32-year-old slid far enough to draw comparisons with Spiderman. Not only the Serb managed to get up without injuring himself, he also made contact with the ball.

Looks like, ATP also does not wish to draw an end to Djokovic's legendary antics. They posted a meme with the star on their Twitter account.

The caption read, "Rumour has it @DjokerNole is still sliding".

Twitterati were supportive of the artwork and praised the player's insane elasticity.

Many Twitter users compared the player to a superhero.

Some were amused or bemused with the edit.

Others appreciated the compilation video.

Some appreciated the player's dedication and commitment. Another said that Djokovic is "player goals".

Playing against the Egyptian player, Djokovic won 6-1, 6-2 on February 24 and went on to lift the Dubai Tennis Championships.

