'Novak Djokovic is Still Sliding': Hilarious Meme Takes Over the Internet

Even after Novak Djokovic lifted his 5th Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title on February 29, one striking moment of the Tennis legend from the league is still grabbing eyeballs.

The Serbian superstar is going through a brilliant streak in the ATP Tour maintaining his number 1 world ranking. However, during his 'round of 32' game against Malek Jaziri, Djoker showed incredulous stretching skills.

The 32-year-old slid far enough to draw comparisons with Spiderman. Not only the Serb managed to get up without injuring himself, he also made contact with the ball.

Looks like, ATP also does not wish to draw an end to Djokovic's legendary antics. They posted a meme with the star on their Twitter account.

The caption read, "Rumour has it @DjokerNole is still sliding".

Twitterati were supportive of the artwork and praised the player's insane elasticity.

The most flexible player we have ever seen on the tennis court ??????????? — ~Maria~ (@__Maria__R) March 4, 2020

Many Twitter users compared the player to a superhero.

SuperNole ???? The best hero in the world ?? — Mikikant (@mikikant_liber) March 4, 2020

SuperNole ??????????? — Judith Silva (@JudithSIbarra) March 5, 2020

Some were amused or bemused with the edit.

Others appreciated the compilation video.

Lol! Who came up with this?! So good, and hilarious! ???? #ATP — ULTM8SerenaWilliamsf (@ultm8swfans) March 4, 2020

Hats off to whoever made it ?? — Rohit shiva federer (@ShivaFederer) March 4, 2020

LMAO?? I think Nole is the best player I have ever seen on court. Watch out Roger I think he will easily surpass you sorry!! — Karen Gartner (@KarenGartner2) March 4, 2020

Some appreciated the player's dedication and commitment. Another said that Djokovic is "player goals".

Love this, that commitment to give everything on court and be the best you can be.... — Shamai Mpshe ?? ?? (@mpshe_shamai) March 5, 2020

Thx for sharing this today. Player goals. — AFormento (@AFormento) March 4, 2020

Playing against the Egyptian player, Djokovic won 6-1, 6-2 on February 24 and went on to lift the Dubai Tennis Championships.