Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Novak Djokovic Joins Maria Sharapova to Donate to Australia Bushfire Relief

Novak Djokovic pledged to donate to Australia's bushfire relief joining Maria Sharapova's effort.

IANS

Updated:January 6, 2020, 12:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Novak Djokovic Joins Maria Sharapova to Donate to Australia Bushfire Relief
Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova (Photo Credit: Reuters)

New Delhi: World No. 2 Novak Djokovic has pledged to donate to Australia's bushfire relief after Maria Sharapova urged him to do the same.

"Yes Maria Sharapova. I would like to match your $25k donation to double the aid sent to these communities. We stand by you Australia," Djokovic tweeted on Monday.

Sharapova has pledged $17,400 (25,000 AUSD) to Australia's bushfire relief and urged Djokovic to do the same.

The duo becomes the latest of a host of tennis stars to donate to the cause after Australian Nick Kyrgios kick-started a wave of support from the sport earlier this week.

"The month of January in Australia has been my home for the past 15 years," Sharapova wrote on Twitter.

"Watching the fires destroy the lands, its beautiful families and communities of animals is deeply (heartbreaking).

"I would like to begin my donation at 25K. Novak Djokovic, would you match my donation?"

An tennis exhibition match will be organised by Tennis Australia on January 15 in Melbourne in a bid to raise funds for bushfire relief and recovery efforts prior to the Australian Open.

Tennis Australia has already committed a A$100 donation for every ace served at the ATP Cup in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney.

With more than 1,500 aces expected to be served by singles and doubles players across both the group rounds and Final Eight in Sydney, the ATP Cup contribution is expected to exceed A$150,000.

Wildfires have raged across Australia for months, causing huge loss to life and property and burning about 6 million hectares (23,000 square miles) of bushland.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram