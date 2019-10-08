Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Novak Djokovic Lavishes Praise on US Open 2019 Runner-up Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic said Daniil Medvedev had improved his game a lot and is a 'very complete player'.

AFP

Updated:October 8, 2019, 4:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Novak Djokovic Lavishes Praise on US Open 2019 Runner-up Daniil Medvedev
Novak Djokovic has lost to Daniil Medvedev the last two matches they have played. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Shanghai: World number one Novak Djokovic hailed Daniil Medvedev as a "very complete player" on Tuesday, having lost to the young Russian in their last two matches.

The 23-year-old Medvedev is at a career-high fourth in the world and reached the final at the US Open, only to be on the end of an agonising five-set loss to Rafael Nadal.

Medvedev has won three titles this year including beating Djokovic on the way to claiming victory at the Masters in Cincinnati in August.

"The last several months he's been playing the tennis of his life," Djokovic said at the Shanghai Masters, where he is the defending champion. "He's played finals at least in every event in the last whatever, five, six events, which is amazing."

The 32-year-old from Serbia, who could again face Medvedev in the Shanghai semi-finals, said it was hard to find a weakness in the Russian's game.

"He's improved his movement, his fitness. He's got the big serve, he's got the height and he uses angles very well," said Djokovic.

"Backhand -- hard to break that backhand, it's very flat. He doesn't make many mistakes and he can hit anything he wants from that corner.

"Forehand maybe has been his weaker side, but now he's improved that, so he's a very complete player."

Medvedev, seeded three, starts his Shanghai Masters later Tuesday against Britain's Cameron Norrie.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram