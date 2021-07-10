CHANGE LANGUAGE
Novak Djokovic Makes 7th Wimbledon Final with Win over Denis Shapovalov

Novak Djokovic (Photo Credit: AP)

Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic beat Denis Shapovalov in straight sets to reach his 30th Grand Slam final, and he has 19 Grand Slam titles to his name.

Novak Djokovic reached his 30th Grand Slam final on Friday with a straight sets win over Canada’s Denis Shapovalov to move one victory away from a sixth Wimbledon title and record-equalling 20th major. The world number one triumphed 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-5 in a tense semi-final in which he crucially saved 10 of 11 break points. In his seventh Wimbledon final, Djokovic will face Matteo Berrettini after the world number nine became the first Italian to reach a Wimbledon singles final by beating Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-4.

“Particularly at this stage of my career what is most important for me are the Grand Slams," said Djokovic.

“It fills my heart every time when something on the line is historic it motivates me."

Shapovalov had endeared himself to the crowd during the fortnight in reaching his first Grand Slam semi-final.

The 22-year-old exited in tears to a standing ovation.

first published:July 10, 2021, 00:21 IST