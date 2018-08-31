English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Novak Djokovic Overcomes Blip to Beat Sandgren at U.S. Open
Two-times former champion Novak Djokovic overcame a lapse in concentration to beat unseeded American Tennys Sandgren 6-1 6-3 6-7(2) 6-2 and reach the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday.
Novak Djokovic. Image - Reuters
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
