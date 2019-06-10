Take the pledge to vote

Djokovic on Top of Rankings Despite Nadal's Record Win, Barty's French Open Victory Makes Her World No.2

ATP rankings top four remained the same after Rafael Nadal's French Open win. Ash Barty closes in on Naomi Osaka on top of WTA rankings with Roland Garros victory.

AFP

Updated:June 10, 2019, 7:55 PM IST
Djokovic on Top of Rankings Despite Nadal's Record Win, Barty's French Open Victory Makes Her World No.2
Rafael Nadal and Ash Barty won the French Open 2019. (Photo Credit: Reuters/Roland Garros)
Rafael Nadal might have won a 12th Roland Garros title on the weekend, but he remains well behind Novak Djokovic, a semi-finalist in Paris, in ATP rankings released Monday.

Austrian Dominic Thiem, whom Nadal beat in Sunday's final, keeps his fourth place behind Switzerland's Roger Federer, who went down to the Spaniard in the last-four on his first appearance in Paris since 2015.

Russian Karen Khachanov jumped two spots into a personal best of ninth thanks to his achievement in reaching the French Open quarter-finals.

Italy's Fabio Fognini, also a quarter-finalist at Roland Garros and winner in Monte-Carlo in April, also moved up two places to 10th.

The biggest mover in the top 20 was Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka, whose quarter-final defeat by Federer in Paris was enough to see him go up nine places into 19th.

ATP ranking as of June 10, 2019:

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB): 12,715 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP): 7,945

3. Roger Federer (SUI): 6,670

4. Dominic Thiem (AUT): 4,685

5. Alexander Zverev (GER): 4,360

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE): 4,215

7. Kei Nishikori (JPN): 4,040

8. Kevin Anderson (RSA): 3,565

9. Karen Khachanov (RUS): 2,980 (+2)

10. Fabio Fognini (ITA): 2,785 (+2)

11. John Isner (USA): 2,715 (-1)

12. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG): 2,695 (-3)

13. Daniil Medvedev (RUS): 2,625 (+1)

14. Borna Coric (CRO): 2,525 (+1)

15. Marin Cilic (CRO): 2,395 (-2)

16. Gael Monfils (FRA): 2,055 (+1)

17. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO): 1,970 (-1)

18. Milos Raonic (CAN): 1,960

19. Stan Wawrinka (SUI): 1,715 (+9)

20 Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP): 1,690 (+1)

BARTY'S RISES IN WTA RANKINGS

Ashleigh Barty leaped six places to world number two in the WTA rankings released Monday after the Australian's surprise win at the French Open.

Naomi Osaka narrowly retains top spot despite her shock elimination in the third round at Roland Garros which ended her hopes of winning a third successive Grand Slam.

Britain's Johanna Konta moved up eight spots to 18th as a reward for reaching the French Open semi-finals.

WTA rankings as of June 10, 2019 (change in brackets):

1. Naomi Osaka (JPN): 6,486 pts

2. Ashleigh Barty (AUS): 6,350 (+6)

3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE): 5,685 (-1)

4. Kiki Bertens (NED): 5,345

5. Petra Kvitova (CZE): 4,925 (+1)

6. Angelique Kerber (GER): 4,675 (-1)

7. Elina Svitolina (UKR): 3,967 (+2)

8. Simona Halep (ROM): 3,963 (-5)

9. Sloane Stephens (USA): 3,682 (-2)

10. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR): 3,565 (+1)

11. Serena Williams (USA): 3,411 (-1)

12. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT): 3,366

13. Belinda Bencic (SUI): 2,953 (+2)

14. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN): 2,833 (-1)

15. Wang Qiang (CHN): 2,752 (+1)

16. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE): 2,747 (+22)

17. Madison Keys (USA): 2,615 (-3)

18. Johanna Konta (GBR): 2,555 (+8)

19. Julia Goerges (GER): 2,400 (-1)

20. Anett Kontaveit (EST): 2,335 (-3)
