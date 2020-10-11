Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, French Open 2020 Men's Final LIVE Updates: 1st and 2nd Seeds Fight it Out for Title

Novak Djokovic (L) and Rafael Nadal (Photo Credit: Reuters)



If Nadal gets No. 13, that would give him 20 Grand Slam titles total, tying Roger Federers record for men. Djokovic is trying to become the first man among the Big Three to own two trophies from each Grand Slam tournament. He has 17 in all. So either Nadal will pull even with Federer for the first time since they were tied with zero apiece, or Djokovic will gain on the leading duo and the totals will read 20-19-18.



On the way to the final, Nadal has not dropped a single set while Djokovic has dropped three, including two in the semi-final. In the semi-final, Nadal spent three hours and nine minutes on the court while Djokovic spent 45 minutes more than his opponent of today. Djokovic did not play his best in both the quarter-final and semi-final while Nadal has shown his problem-solving capabilities again and has managed to do it fast.