Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, French Open 2020 Men's Final LIVE Updates: 1st and 2nd Seeds Fight it Out for Title

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, French Open 2020 Men's Final LIVE Updates: Djokovic and Nadal are set to take on each other in the men's singles final of Roland Garros in Paris on Sunday at the Philippe Chatrier. Follow News18 Sports' live blog on the final as the two greats of the game have a go at each other for historical achievements. Both Djokovic and Nadal were favourites to reach the final and it is no surprise that the two are set to battle it out for the elusive trophy.
Djokovic is ranked No. 1 and is 37-1 this season. Nadal is No. 2 and is 99-2 in his French Open career. Djokovic said about Nadal: "He's definitely my greatest rival." And Nadal called Djokovic one of the toughest opponents possible. Nadal and Djokovic will be facing each other for the 56th time, the most meetings between two men in the sports professional era. Djokovic leads 29-26 overall. Nadal leads 6-1 at Roland Garros, a tournament he has won 12 times.
Oct 11, 2020 6:17 pm (IST)
Here is how Rafael Nadal has made it to the French Open final (without dropping a single set):
Semi-final: beat Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(0)
Oct 11, 2020 5:32 pm (IST)
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will take on each other in the French Open 2020 men's singles final at the Philippe Chatrier in order to make history. While Nadal will equal Roger Federer's 20 Grand Slam title record if he wins, Djokovic will become the only one of the Big Three to have won all the Grand Slams at least twice if he beats the King of Clay today.
If Nadal gets No. 13, that would give him 20 Grand Slam titles total, tying Roger Federers record for men. Djokovic is trying to become the first man among the Big Three to own two trophies from each Grand Slam tournament. He has 17 in all. So either Nadal will pull even with Federer for the first time since they were tied with zero apiece, or Djokovic will gain on the leading duo and the totals will read 20-19-18.
On the way to the final, Nadal has not dropped a single set while Djokovic has dropped three, including two in the semi-final. In the semi-final, Nadal spent three hours and nine minutes on the court while Djokovic spent 45 minutes more than his opponent of today. Djokovic did not play his best in both the quarter-final and semi-final while Nadal has shown his problem-solving capabilities again and has managed to do it fast.