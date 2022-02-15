Novak Djokovic Says He Was Never Against Vaccination, Willing to Pay the Price for his Anti-Vax Stance

Novak Djokovic is willing to pay the price of missing out on this year’s Wimbledon and French Open over the anti-vaccination stand that saw him miss the Australian Open earlier this year. The world number one’s visa was cancelled last month ahead of the season-opening Grand Slam over his Covid-19 vaccination status. Djokovic was unable to challenge for a 21st Grand Slam singles title, which was won over the weekend by his rival Rafael Nadal, who is now the most decorated player in tennis history.

And speaking out on the entire saga for the first time, the Serb said, “I was never against vaccination," in an interview to the BBC, “but I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body. Because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I’m trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can."

Djokovic had to fly out of Australia ahead of the Australian Open after a court upheld the government’s decision to cancel his visa, capping days of drama over the country’s COVID-19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status. In a rollercoaster ride, the world’s top men’s player was first detained by immigration authorities on Jan. 6, ordered released by a court on Jan. 10 and then detained on Saturday again pending Sunday’s court hearing. But the Serb has maintained his anti-vaccination stand and is in danger of missing out from Roland Garros and the Wimbledon if he does not get the jab. “Yes, that is the price that I’m willing to pay," Djokovic said on being asked about taking part in the competitions over his stance on the vaccine.

Djokovic further went on to add that he was never against vaccination and does not want anyone the think that he tried to misuse his position in any way in Australia.

“I was never against vaccination. I understand that globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus and seeing, hopefully, an end soon to this virus. I understand that there is a lot of criticism, and I understand that people come out with different theories on how lucky I was or how convenient it is," he said. “But no-one is lucky and convenient of getting Covid. Millions of people have and are still struggling with Covid around the world. So I take this very seriously, I really don’t like someone thinking I’ve misused something or in my own favour, in order to, you know, get a positive PCR test and eventually go to Australia," he added.

He also reiterated in the interview that he is keeping his mind open about the possibility of being vaccinated in the future “because we are all trying to find collectively, a best possible solution to end Covid".

