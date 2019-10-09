Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Novak Djokovic Says Pressure to Stay No.1 'a Privilege'

Novak Djokovic defeated Denis Shapovalov to qualify for the quarter-final of the Shanghai Masters.

AFP

Updated:October 9, 2019, 11:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Novak Djokovic Says Pressure to Stay No.1 'a Privilege'
Novak Djokovic (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Novak Djokovic said on Wednesday that he was "embracing" the pressure of being world number one and reigning champion at the Shanghai Masters this week.

The 32-year-old from Serbia made a fast start to his title defence, easing past young Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-3 with minimum fuss.

Fresh from winning career title 76 in Tokyo, Djokovic will play big-serving American John Isner in the last 16 in China.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion said he had no pain from the shoulder injury that forced him out of the US Open last 16 and is "confident that I can perform at my best".

Djokovic said that sky-high expectations are "part of what we do".

"But it's also a privilege and a sign or kind of an indicator that you're doing something that is important and that you're doing well," he said.

"I think when you feel pressure you're doing well.

"It's something that is inevitable so you might as well embrace it and accept it."

Also in action on Thursday will be Roger Federer, who faces Belgium's David Goffin, and third seed Daniil Medvedev. The Russian faces Canadian qualifier Vasek Pospisil.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram