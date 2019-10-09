Novak Djokovic Says Pressure to Stay No.1 'a Privilege'
Novak Djokovic defeated Denis Shapovalov to qualify for the quarter-final of the Shanghai Masters.
Novak Djokovic (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Novak Djokovic said on Wednesday that he was "embracing" the pressure of being world number one and reigning champion at the Shanghai Masters this week.
The 32-year-old from Serbia made a fast start to his title defence, easing past young Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-3 with minimum fuss.
Fresh from winning career title 76 in Tokyo, Djokovic will play big-serving American John Isner in the last 16 in China.
The 16-time Grand Slam champion said he had no pain from the shoulder injury that forced him out of the US Open last 16 and is "confident that I can perform at my best".
Djokovic said that sky-high expectations are "part of what we do".
"But it's also a privilege and a sign or kind of an indicator that you're doing something that is important and that you're doing well," he said.
"I think when you feel pressure you're doing well.
"It's something that is inevitable so you might as well embrace it and accept it."
Also in action on Thursday will be Roger Federer, who faces Belgium's David Goffin, and third seed Daniil Medvedev. The Russian faces Canadian qualifier Vasek Pospisil.
