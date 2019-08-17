Take the pledge to vote

Novak Djokovic Sets Up Daniil Medvedev Showdown at ATP Cincinnati Masters

Novak Djokovic defeated Lucas Pouille in straight sets to set up a semi-final clash against Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Cincinnati Masters.

IANS

Updated:August 17, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
Novak Djokovic Sets Up Daniil Medvedev Showdown at ATP Cincinnati Masters
Novak Djokovic (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Washington: World's number one Novak Djokovic reached the semifinals of the ongoing ATP Cincinnati Masters after defeating Frenchman Lucas Pouille in their last-eight match.

Djokovic defeated Pouille 7-6(2), 6-1 in a contest that lasted 86 minutes on Friday.

The Serbian has now made at least the last four in five consecutive tournaments he has played, and the top seed is into the semi-finals at this ATP Masters 1000 event for the seventh time.

The 32-year-old is two victories away from lifting his 34th Masters 1000 trophy, which would move him to within one crown of Rafael Nadal's record 35.

In the semifinal, Djokovic will next face Russia's Daniil Medvedev, who will try to make his second Masters 1000 final in as many weeks.

The World's No. 1 leads their head to head record 3-1, but Medvedev won their most recent meeting at this year's Monte-Carlo Masters.

In the other semifinal, France's Richard Gasquet will play against Belgian 16th seed David Goffin.

