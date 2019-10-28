Novak Djokovic 'Sincerely Hopes' Andy Murray Can Return to Top Next Year
Novak Djokovic wants Andy Murray to be back near the top of men's tennis as the Britton continues his comeback from hip surgery.
Novak Djokovic (Photo Credit: @DjokerNole)
Paris: Novak Djokovic said on Monday that he "sincerely hopes" Andy Murray can continue his comeback from hip surgery and return to the upper echelons of tennis next year.
Briton Murray contemplated retirement earlier this season before undergoing a career-saving hip resurfacing operation.
But the three-time Grand Slam champion claimed his first ATP title since March 2017 earlier this month with victory over Stan Wawrinka in Antwerp.
"I sincerely hope so. I hope that he can be in contention for the top spots because tennis would profit from that and benefit," said world number one Djokovic ahead of his bid for a record-extending fifth Paris Masters title this week.
"We know how big of a legacy he left behind and he is still creating for himself.
"Knowing what he has been through in the last three years, it was really nice to see him win a title after a long time. And only he knows the adversities that he had to face -- physically, but also mentally."
The 32-year-old Murray, who became world number one for the first time during the 2016 Paris Masters, will play for Britain at the inaugural Davis Cup finals in Madrid in November.
Djokovic took a hiatus from the sport in 2017 himself to recover from a long-standing elbow injury before bouncing back to win two Grand Slam titles in each of the last two years.
"I know the discipline and the ethics that he (Murray) has and how hardworking he is, so he definitely deserves it," said the Serbian. "And I would definitely wish him all the best."
Murray is not playing in the French capital, while Djokovic will open his campaign with a second-round match against either his compatriot Dusan Lajovic or French lucky loser Corentin Moutet.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Brilliant Engineer' Bin Laden, 'Poor Farmer' Thanos: Twitter Mocks WaPo's Baghdadi Headline
- 10 Memes That Explain How Delhiites Felt About Breathing Becoming a Sport After Diwali
- These Airtel And Vodafone Recharge Plans Are Great if You Need a Lot of 4G Data
- If You Still Have an Apple iPhone 5, Update iOS Now Else it Will Stop Working
- Little Girl's 'Thank You' Card to CISF Soldiers on Diwali is Lighting Hearts