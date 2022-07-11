Novak Djokovic Surpasses Roger Federer's Grand Slam Record

As he came back from a set down in the Wimbledon final, not for the first time in his long career, Novak Djokovic moved past Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer’s tally of 20 Grand Slam titles.
Djokovic picked up his 21st major crown with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 victory over first-time finalist Nick Kyrgios.
In Pictures: Novak Djokovic Wins Seventh Wimbledon Crown
Here is a look at the Serb’s landmark titles as he pushed to go level with all-time leading major winner Rafael Nadal who clinched his 22nd title at the Roland Garros.
Total number of major titles: 21
Australian Open Titles: 9
French Open Titles: 2
Wimbledon Titles: 7
US Open Titles: 3
1st ever grand slam title:
2008. Australian Open. Beat Jo Wilfred Tsonga in the final 4–6, 6–4, 6–3, 7–6.
1st Wimbledon title:
2011. Beat Rafael Nadal in the final 6–4, 6–1, 1–6, 6–3.
1st US Open title:
2011. Beat Rafael Nadal in the final 6–2, 6–4, 6–7, 6–1.
1st French Open title:
2016. Beat Andy Murray in the final 3–6, 6–1, 6–2, 6–4.
Novak Djokovic Beats Nick Kyrgios to Win Seventh Wimbledon Title and 21st Grand Slam
The year 2022 has been a challenging one for the Serbian icon. He ended the previous year with the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon titles, missing out on a calendar grand slam by falling to Russian Daniil Medvedev in the final hurdle.
He was expected to defend his Australian Open crown at Melbourne Park to start the year, but things took a nasty turn as the nine-time champion was not allowed to throw his hat in the ring at the major down-under due to his anti-vaccination status and stance. Nadal capitalised on the turn of events and ensured that he claimed the title.
Djokovic later revealed the toll the incident had taken on him mentally and emotionally.