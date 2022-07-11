Novak Djokovic Surpasses Roger Federer's Grand Slam Record

As he came back from a set down in the Wimbledon final, not for the first time in his long career, Novak Djokovic moved past Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer’s tally of 20 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic picked up his 21st major crown with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 victory over first-time finalist Nick Kyrgios.

Here is a look at the Serb’s landmark titles as he pushed to go level with all-time leading major winner Rafael Nadal who clinched his 22nd title at the Roland Garros.

Total number of major titles: 21

Australian Open Titles: 9

French Open Titles: 2

Wimbledon Titles: 7

US Open Titles: 3

1st ever grand slam title:

2008. Australian Open. Beat Jo Wilfred Tsonga in the final 4–6, 6–4, 6–3, 7–6.

1st Wimbledon title:

2011. Beat Rafael Nadal in the final 6–4, 6–1, 1–6, 6–3.

1st US Open title:

2011. Beat Rafael Nadal in the final 6–2, 6–4, 6–7, 6–1.

1st French Open title:

2016. Beat Andy Murray in the final 3–6, 6–1, 6–2, 6–4.

The year 2022 has been a challenging one for the Serbian icon. He ended the previous year with the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon titles, missing out on a calendar grand slam by falling to Russian Daniil Medvedev in the final hurdle.

He was expected to defend his Australian Open crown at Melbourne Park to start the year, but things took a nasty turn as the nine-time champion was not allowed to throw his hat in the ring at the major down-under due to his anti-vaccination status and stance. Nadal capitalised on the turn of events and ensured that he claimed the title.

Djokovic later revealed the toll the incident had taken on him mentally and emotionally.

<p dir="ltr" lang="en">I admire <a href="https://twitter.com/DjokerNole?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">@DjokerNole</a> for his tennis and mental toughness but respect him most for taking a stand for principle while the world played political science. He would prove to be correct based on all the recent studies and real world evidence and experience. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NovakDjokovic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#NovakDjokovic</a> <a href="https://t.co/OJs4qrrWsR" rel="nofollow">pic.twitter.com/OJs4qrrWsR</a></p> <p>— Jon Gordon (@JonGordon11) <a href="https://twitter.com/JonGordon11/status/1546172533111566336?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">July 10, 2022</a></p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charSet="utf-8"></script> <p>The Serb has demonstrated his mental fortitude time and again, be it coming back to win a match despite being a set or two down even on the grandest of stages or being completely kicked out of one major in Australia only to come back and claim the most coveted prize in world tennis.</p> <p>It remains to be seen if the organisers of US Open will permit an unvaccinated Djokovic to enter the tournament. But, irrespective of what happens henceforth, the Serb has time and again displayed why he deserves to be right up there at the top of the list of legendary tennis players.</p>